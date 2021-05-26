Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 9.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 598,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.