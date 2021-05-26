Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,681 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

