Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,185 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Lion Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $4,978,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEV opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEV shares. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

