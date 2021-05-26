Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Scholastic worth $61,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scholastic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after buying an additional 500,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 476,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

