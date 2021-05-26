Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

