Save Environment Token (SET) Market Capitalization Tops $362,038.64

Save Environment Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Save Environment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Save Environment Token has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Save Environment Token has a market capitalization of $362,038.64 and $3.00 worth of Save Environment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00019302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.12 or 0.00980248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.69 or 0.09924533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00092647 BTC.

Save Environment Token Coin Profile

Save Environment Token is a coin. Save Environment Token’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,882 coins. Save Environment Token’s official Twitter account is @securosys and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Save Environment Token is https://reddit.com/r/Set4Earth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Save Environment Token’s official website is www.set4earth.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Securosys develops technically, security-wise trusted hardware and software for crypto assets and blockchain technologies. Its products enable Securosys to be the preferred partner not only for global enterprises, authorities, and industries but also new entrants to the blockchain space. Securosys' products already protect the Swiss Banking System by securing € 100 Billion in daily transactions. SET tokens can be converted into shares. The tokens entitle to an annual dividend-linked participation per token. The conversion rate is 100 tokens to one Securosys share of CHF 1.00 nominal value. The dividend-linked participation is a cash payment by Securosys in CHF, tokens, or Ether. The amount of participation per token equals 1% of the amount dividend paid per Securosys share. “

Buying and Selling Save Environment Token

