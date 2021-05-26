Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at C$40.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.08. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.