Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up C$0.90 on Wednesday, reaching C$41.16. 458,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.39 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

