Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMSEY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,224. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

