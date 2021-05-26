Sampo Oyj (SAXPY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS: SAXPY) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/7/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/6/2021 – Sampo Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 38,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,890. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

