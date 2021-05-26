Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $361,270.18 and approximately $85,105.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.01193551 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

