Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1301 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Safran has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFRY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

