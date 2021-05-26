Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Down 0.3%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 25,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 22,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

About Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

