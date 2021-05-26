Ruler Protocol (RULER) Reaches Market Cap of $216,559.10

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $57.92 or 0.00149582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $216,559.10 and approximately $88,549.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00356579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00189566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.49 or 0.00850951 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

