Ruff Tops One Day Volume of $1.09 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Ruff has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

