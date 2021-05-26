Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

