Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $138.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $65,488,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $37,906,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.27. 211,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,301. Royal Gold has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

