Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

