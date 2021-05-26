Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $123.87 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.