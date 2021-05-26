Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $331,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $345.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

