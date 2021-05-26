Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

