Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Holdings Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

