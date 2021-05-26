Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.78 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

