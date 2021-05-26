Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

