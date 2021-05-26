Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,644. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

