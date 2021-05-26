Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.88. 76 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

