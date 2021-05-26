Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 123,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,958,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

