Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.60. 2,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,329. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

