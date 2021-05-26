Robert F. Werner Sells 7,116 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE NVTA opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Invitae
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.
