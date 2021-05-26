Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 55.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 437,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAD. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

RAD opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

