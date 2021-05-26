Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.40 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 17.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 112.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.