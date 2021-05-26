RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report $358.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the highest is $364.01 million. RingCentral posted sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.82.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average of $339.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.28 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

