Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Rimini Street worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $555.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.