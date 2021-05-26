Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.