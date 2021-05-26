Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.