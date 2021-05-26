Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masimo were worth $30,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $218.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

