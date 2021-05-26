Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

