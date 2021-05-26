REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.41 and a beta of 1.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

