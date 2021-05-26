Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 729.4% in May

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 729.4% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RVLGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 30,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,118. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.13.
About Revival Gold
