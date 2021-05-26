Reviewing WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.03 $230,000.00 N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.80 $12.16 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WCF Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 22.41% 8.56% 0.76%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

