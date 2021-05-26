Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 11.73 $123.91 million $4.90 25.57 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.26 -$40.44 million $1.09 12.90

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Camden Property Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 7 0 2.58 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $117.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 10.71% 3.16% 1.55% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 11.07% 6.67% 1.47%

Volatility and Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work ForÂ® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

