Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Owens Corning (OC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/11/2021 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Owens Corning had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.
- 4/15/2021 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NYSE:OC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,309. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
