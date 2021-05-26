Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Owens Corning (OC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $126.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Owens Corning had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/15/2021 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:OC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,309. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

