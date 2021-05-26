Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Get Billcom Holdings Inc alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,459.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,383. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.