Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

5/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

4/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 81,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

