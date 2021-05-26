Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Twitter (TWTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently:

5/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00.

5/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $58.00.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating.

4/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.50.

4/19/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter is suffering from intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. In order to boost user growth, the company is investing more in the development of new and innovative customer-centric products, which can keep margins under pressure in the near term. Twitter’s continuing investments on product development, international expansion, security measures and marketing & sales is expected to negatively impact profitability in the near term. Nevertheless, its initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

4/6/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

TWTR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. 15,347,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,395,729. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Twitter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

