Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $175.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 40,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.8% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

