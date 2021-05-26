Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

RSG stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.05. 6,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

