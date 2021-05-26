Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

