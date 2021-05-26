Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,945.69

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,945.69 ($77.68) and traded as low as GBX 5,335 ($69.70). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,375 ($70.22), with a volume of 51,857 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,328.33 ($69.62).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,944.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

