ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Down 6.9%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 19,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,392,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $530.78 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

